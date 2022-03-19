I just read that some schools will accept nothing more than a high school diploma to become a substitute teacher.
After leaving my last job at ESU and the nuclear repair field, I still wanted to do something. I decided to use my master’s degree in education to teach in our high and junior high schools. I soon found that I was better suited for high school.
I enjoyed the experience with the exception of telling my classes to put away their cell phones constantly. I thought that teaching anywhere in the world that has higher expectations to educate their young via a ban on such time-wasters as cell phones would have been more fulfilling for both the teacher and students. Plus their systems would most certainly rank higher in the world order than the United States’ 27th national world ranking. I am so pleased that I now understand that our school board has banned smartphones from stealing time from our children when they are in class.
I realize that we have a shortage of teachers that is in part caused by COVID. But that is not the only reason. I want to share an experience of someone that I know that has filled in as a substitute RN for several decades. I understand that this RN/teacher loves being around the kids. She also realizes how very underpaid she is compared to staff RN s or in particular the thousands of dollars a week traveling RNs are now earning. Here is her wage history:
2007-08 $70 per full day
2008-09 $70 per full day
2009-10 $70 per full day
2010-11 $70 per full day
2011-12 $70 per full day
2012-13 $90 per full day
2013-14 $90 per full day
2014-15 $90 per full day
2015-16 $90 per full day
2016-17 $90 per full day
2017-18 $90 per full day
2018 to the present is now at $100 for a full day
In addition, no raise for years of service as a substitute.
Jeez, I just don’t see how the board could do anything to help solve the present shortage of subs! (WRONG) They just don’t have any options short of hiring substitute teachers right out of high school. (WRONG) What a total mystery! (WRONG) Ha! They sure know how to put out the spin about this shortage all the while spending millions on needed new facilities plus being surrounded by districts that pay a fairer wage. The mystery is why would one take a job substituting when one might make more at a fast food joint. My reason was that I enjoyed seeing my students plus as a substitute I could refuse to go in whenever teaching failed to meet my schedule. I also enjoyed the high quality of those I worked with around here in Emporia. But I am an op-ed critic is why I wish to share.
I am hopeful of something other than a silly reply.
