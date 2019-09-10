Albert A. “Butch” Rangel, 79, Emporia, passed away at his home Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He was born February 11, 1940 at Emporia, Kansas, the son of Jose Merced and Maria Guadalupe (Torres) Rangel.
Mr. Rangel is survived by his daughters, Imelda Main and Michelle Cadena, Wichita, Kansas; brothers and sisters, David Rangel, Carbondale, KS, Socorro Levitt (Bob), Rigo Park, NY, Juanita Menghi, Independence, MO, Christina Burke (Richard), Grandview, MO, Lucy Keyser (Mel), Angela Monroe, Evelyn Cisneros (Bobby), Elizabeth Rangel, Mary Bell (Steve), Gilbert Rangel (Mavy), and Paul Rangel (Judy), all of Emporia; grandchildren, Lindsey Lopez, Peyton Blackwell, Kennedy Blackwell, Maize Tyler, Danielle Main, and Alexa Heim, as well as three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Catherine “Lina” Cisneros.
Mr. Rangel was an employee of Modine Manufacturing in Emporia until retiring in July of 2005. He was a member of the congregation of Didde Catholic Campus Center and before that had attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years.
Cremation is planned.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, with Father Matt Nagle, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
The Rosary will be recited at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Thursday evening at 6:30 PM.
Online condolences may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
