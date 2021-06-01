The filing deadline has come and gone for local city and school board elections, and while a number of seats will be contested at the polls there are not enough candidates to force a primary this year.
"Everyone who did file will go to the general election on Nov. 2," said Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat.
Vopat said it's expected to have those last minute filers. Some people wait to see who else is running and others just put off filing until the very end.
"There's always a rush," she said, noting that some also wait until the last minute to drop out of the race as well.
County school boards
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools
Three positions at-large
- Michael Crouch, 251 Road 200, 620-757-8416
- Paul M. Meinke, 2436 E. View Dr., 316-708-9080
- Lillian G. Lingenfelter, 1715 W. Wilman Ct., 913-530-6709
- Christina A. Faulkner, 3641 Windsor Cir., 913-244-9893
- Jami Reever, 1517 Rural St., 620-481-7171
- Jennifer Thomas, 3508 W. 21st Ave., 620-340-5862
USD 251 North Lyon County
Three positions
District No. 1, Position 4
- Tammie Reed, 3695 Road U5, Allen, 620-344-0986
- Perry Petersen, 1854 Road 330, Reading, 620-794,6494
District No. 2, Position 5
- Lynn Allen McAllister, 871 Road 225, Americus, 620-481-9336
- Josh Hamlin, 902 4th St., Americus, 620-341-0842
District No. 3, Position 6
- Russ Heins, 652 Road 280, Americus, 620-481-9418
- Thomas H. Cushing, 3458 Road H2, Allen, 620-344-1311
*Fiona Lee withdrew from District No. 2, Position 5 race on Tuesday, June 1.
Southern Lyon County USD 252
Three open seats
Position 2
- Ryan Gasche, 510 Road T, Olpe, 620-794-1023
- Lucas Markowitz, 5 W. Attendorn, Olpe, 620-344-2133
Position 3
- Melissa Carson, 1532 Road X, Neoshos Rapids, 620-794-8126
Position 6
- Timothy Bailey, 4. E. Santa Fe. St., Olpe, 620-757-6138
City elections
City of Emporia
Three positions
- Susan Brinkman, 1768 Trowman Way, 620-481-9404
- Travis Hitt, 1105 Commerical St., No. 1, 620-757-8081
- William Garner, 3619 W. 18th Ave., No. 1024, 785-207-3626
- James A. Sauder, 2919 Crestview Dr., 620-481-1433
- Jermy Hinkle, 1808 Del Oso Dr., 620-481-3806
- Danny J. Geifer, 2918 West Lake Dr., 620-343-0772
City of Admire
City Council (3)
- No candidates filed
City of Allen
City Council (3)
- Harold Buckbee, 125 E. 4th St., Allen, 620-767-2751
- Kathy Jackson, 233 W. 4th St., Allen, 620-794-1177
- Jessie Niedfeldt, 116 W. 4th St., Allen, 620-794-8367
- Robert Mason, 520 Withington St., Allen, 620-794-5422
City of Americus
Mayor
- Dustin R. Wright, 105 Locust, Americus, 913-271-5988
- Jesse McKee, 806 7th St., Americus, 620-757-1979
City Council (2)
- Britney Hinrichs, 105 Pine St., Americus, 620-794-1685
- Lea Hamlin, 902 4th St., Americus, 620-794-6262
- Veronica Dean, 1018 Main St., Americus, 620-412-7547
City of Bushong
Mayor
- Gary Wayne Smith, 219 E. 3rd, Bushong, 620-412-7003
- City Council (2)
- Dianne Rachelle Smith, 219 E. 3rd, Bushong, 620-757-8143
- Christina Atchison, 206 Main St., Bushong, 620-344-2352
City of Hartford
City Council Position 2
- Nicholas D. Bess, 100 W. Osage Ave., Hartford, 620-794-4203
City Council Position 4
- Ashley Meyer, 217 W. Park Ave., Hartford, 620-366-2320
- Jennifer St. Bonnett, 411 E. Exchange St., Hartford, 620-392-5617
City of Neosho Rapids
Mayor
- Dallas Shepherd, 211 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 620-481-9424
City council (5)
- Karla Mendoza, 301 Neosho St., Neosho Rapids, 620-412-6886
- Brian Shank, 210 N. Mulberry St., Neosho Rapids, 620-344-2930
- Tess Shepherd, 211 Commercial St, Neosho Rapids, 620-481-1297
- Matt Martin, 418 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 785-214-2161
- Larry W. Masenthin, 108 S. Neosho St., Neosho Rapids, 620-757-6613
- Cody Barrett, 417 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 620-344-2177
City of Olpe
City Council (3)
- Rick Jones, 312 Anderson St., Olpe, 620-757-9271
- Leslie Farr, 115 E. Hwy. 99, Olpe, 620-344-0073
- John (Jack) Hayes, 9 Commercial St., Olpe, 620-341-1964
- Robert E. Sieberns, 11 Center St., Olpe, 620-215-1123
- Michelle Dedmon, 212 Westphalia St., Olpe, 620-583-2399
City of Reading
Mayor
- No candidates filed
City council (2)
- Mary Ann Newton, 614 1st St., Reading, 620-341-0235
- Billy D. Paige, 6 Franklin St., Reading, 620-794-5457
The last day to register to vote ahead of the Nov. 2 general election is Oct. 12. You can register to vote online at https://www.kssos.org/elections/voter-information.html. If you have moved or changed your name, you must re-register to update your information by Oct. 12.
