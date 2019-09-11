On the evening of September 3, 2019 Isabel Sanchez passed away at the age of 89 surrounded and comforted by her family at Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia, Kansas.
Isabel was born on June 7th, 1930, the daughter of José Jesús and Ynacia Sanchez. She was retired and took on the role of caretaking for most of the children in the family. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing and cooking.
She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Harris, Antonia Sanchez, Bertha Subijas, Juanita Hernandez, Mary Sotelo and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline Sanchez and Mary Leal Sanchez and two brothers, Biviano and Manuel Sanchez; a niece, Sharon Aguirre; and an uncle, Frutoso Solis.
Rosary will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Saint Catherine Church located at 205 S. Lawrence. Mass will be Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine Church located at 205 S. Lawrence. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
