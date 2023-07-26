The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new web site designed to open up access to the community.
Sheriff Jeff Cope said the process to update the site began about two years ago, knowing that Lyon County needed to do more to conform with industry standards.
“We were really looking for a way to put arrestees’ mugshots out there, because those are public record and we get so many requests for them,” he said. “That’s kind of been the industry standard [to put them online], so we’re just trying to keep up with the industry across the state of Kansas with our web site.”
The new web site is hosted at a new domain: www.lyoncountyso.com. Mugshots of persons booked into the Lyon County Detention Center are updated on the site within one hour of booking.
The sheriff’s office contracted with SheriffWebsites.com by Lighthouse Web Designs, after receiving four bids for the work. Cope said he was pleased with the work the company has done for other sheriff’s offices down in Oklahoma and believed Lyon County may be one of the first web sites completed in Kansas by the company.
“Price was a big factor, as well as we own the content,” Cope said. “We liked that aspect of it.”
Other aspects of the web site include an “In Memory Of...” tab which details the stories of two past sheriff’s office employees who lost their lives in the line of service. Cope said it was important to recognize those sacrifices today.
“Anytime we as an office, or as a society, forget where we’ve been, we might lose track of where we are going,” he said. “Sheriff Walter Davis lost his life back in 1916 and then Deputy Sheriff [James. A.] Spillman lost his life in 1881. We don’t want to add names to this list, but it’s important that we recognize the people that came before us and the jobs that they did.”
Cope encouraged the community to check out the new website, which has also been designed to be accessible on mobile devices, and leave feedback for any glitches that may surface over the next few days.
“We’re still working out some minor bugs,” he said, “but I think we pretty well have it up and ready for the public to view.”
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 620-341-3205.
