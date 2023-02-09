Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s 911 call handling system will receive an update today, though no delay in service is expected.
In a social media post, LCECC said the upgrade will require the system to go down for an undetermined period of time, though it does not know when the system will go down.
“Lyon County’s 911 service is backed up by the Franklin County, KS - Emergency Communications Center in Ottawa,” the post read. “If you call 911 during this period of time, the line could ring for a longer period than normal. Stay on the line. Your call will be answered by Franklin County, then the information will be relayed to our center immediately via the statewide radio system.”
LCECC encouraged anyone who has a non-emergency issue to reach out at 620-343-4225.
