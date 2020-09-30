Daniel Ralph Shaw of Reading, KS died September 10, 2020. He was 55.
He was a Maintenance Supervisor at the Miller Elevator in Miller, KS.
A Celebration of Life will be October 12, 2020 at the Reading Community Center, from 11-12:30 p.m. for family only, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. all are welcome to attend. The family has the arrangements.
