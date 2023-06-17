The Arvonia Historic Preservation Society, Lyon County History Center, Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project of Wymore, Neb., and the St. David’s Society of Kansas will host Welsh author Sarah Woodbury for a presentation on medieval Wales from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Lyon County History Center.
This event will feature Woodbury’s “After Cilmeri” series, which gives readers a fantastical alternate history of real historical events between the English and the Welsh from 1268 to 1294. There are 20 books in the series, and one complete set will be part of a prize drawing at the event.
The author’s presentation will focus on significant moments in the history of medieval Wales, particularly as they relate to the “After Cilmeri” series, as well as a brief reading from one of the books. There will be a silent auction, and prize drawing for the complete set of the “After Cilmeri Series.” Sarah will be available to autograph books at the event. Net Proceeds from the event will benefit the Arvonia Historic Preservation Society, Lyon County History Center, the Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project, and the St. David’s Society of Kansas.
“We are excited to be collaborating with these wonderful organizations and to recognize these historic and cultural milestones for the area,” said Greg Jordan, Executive Director of the Lyon County History Center.
“The Great Plains Welsh Heritage Project in Wymore, Neb., is grateful for the opportunity to participate and support this lovely event. We in the Welsh community enjoy working with Arvonia and the Emporia societies to further our heritage and bring awareness of our proud legacies,” said president Gwenith Closs-Colgrove. “This one-of-a-kind affair with Dr. Sarah Woodbury, renowned author, will be the start of other events to be showcased in the future. We are quite excited to be involved and welcome the cooperation between Kansas and Nebraska.”
With more than 1 million books sold to date, Woodbury is the author of over 40 novels set in medieval Wales. Although an anthropologist by training and then a full-time homeschooling mom for 20 years, she began writing fiction when the stories in her head overflowed and demanded that she let them out. While her ancestry is Welsh, she only visited Wales for the first time at university. She has been in love with the country, language, and people ever since. She even convinced her husband to give all four of their children Welsh names.
Woodbury is the author of the “Gareth & Gwen Medieval Mysteries,” set during the Anarchy and the rule of King Owain Gwynedd and the best-selling “After Cilmeri” series about a time traveling family of modern Welsh Americans who save the life of Llywelyn ap Gruffydd, the last Prince of Wales.
“Sarah Woodbury is my new favorite author. ‘Daughter of Time’ reminds me of ‘Outlander’ and ‘1632,’ with a fresh twist,” said Debra Holland, New York Times bestselling author of the “Montana Sky” series. “I read all the books in the ‘After Cilmeri’ series in four days. Long after I finished the last book, the stories and characters stayed in my mind, and I kept wishing I could return to the world Sarah so skillfully created. I can’t wait for the next book and the next ...”
Happy Hour with the author begins at 5:30 p.m. and advance ticket reservations of $25 per person include reserved seating, a Welsh Appetizer Menu, and a Red Dragon Signature Cocktail. The community is encouraged to reserve event tickets/tables in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/640816769207.
Free general admission at the door begins at 6:45 p.m. Attendees can get their general admission tickets at the same web site. GA seating does not include reserved seating, appetizers, or signature cocktail.
For more information on the event please contact event coordinator Mi’Chielle Cooper at 620-340-2749, or email ArvoniaKS@gmail.com.
