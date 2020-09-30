The Emporia Arts Center is proud to present the work of two talented artists and art educators in the Trusler Gallery.
Artists Elaine Olafson Henry and Larry Schwarm taught art together at Emporia State University for 12 years and their work has come together to create the exhibit “Artifactual”.
This show will be on display Thursday through Oct. 30.
Schwarm is a photographer who sees the world through a unique lens, while Henry creates detailed vessels and containers. Though their mediums seem to contrast, the works paired together intrigue the eye and draw you in further.
Meet the artists virtually with a special Facebook Live event at 5 p.m. Friday on the Emporia Arts Council Facebook Page.
Henry and Schwarm will take you through the Trusler Gallery, explaining their style, techniques and inspiration. Following the Facebook Live event, the Emporia Arts Council will be open until 9 p.m. for the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Current Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.
