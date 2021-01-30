Good news for pickleball enthusiasts came this week when Emporia City commissioners discussed a proposal to build a new pickleball facility.
If you’re like me and had never heard of pickleball before, it’s a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players use paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a wiffle ball, over a net.
Several nights a week when the weather is favorable, the tennis courts at Hammond Park are transformed into pickleball courts, drawing large crowds together. It has been surprising to see the sport — and its popularity — explode in Emporia over the last several years. That alone tells me that pickleball courts are definitely a needed recreational addition to the city.
The question, however, is where to put them.
You see, the proposal heard this week has the new facility located at the Emporia Country Club.
The Emporia County Club has offered to donate a portion of their property for the new city courts.
It seems like a generous offer on the surface. And, it would certainly look nicer than the dilapidated tennis courts that have been sitting unused on the property for as long as I can remember. But I have to ask if that is truly the best location for the project.
Under the ECC’s plan, people would need to enter the club’s property in order to access the courts. The Emporia Country Club is technically private property and that parking is for members only. Signage in front of the club reads “Members and Guests Welcome.”
This raises questions: would people know the courts are for the whole community? Or would it look like the courts were just for the private members of the Emporia Country Club?
Accessing the courts across private property would seem to prompt an endless amount of questions — as well as liability — for both the city and Emporia Country Club.
This project seems like it is being rushed and it seems like there are a number of there are other locations, already on public city parks, that would be better suited for the project. One location that comes to mind is the backside of the Hammond Park tennis courts. Or perhaps another part of town altogether?
The Emporia Recreation Commission has not yet weighed in on this project. We hope that this fits in with the larger plan for our parks and recreation.
The courts are definitely important to pickleball enthusiasts. We just hope to see the best longterm solution for all of the community’s pickleball players.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
