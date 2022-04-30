Diane Francka, 81, died April 26, 2022, at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was born to Frank and Mavis (Barber) Van Hooser in Carroll, Iowa on July 11, 1940. She graduated from Joplin High School and Joplin Junior College.
Diane met and married Tony Francka in Springfield, MO. They moved to Chase County in 1970.
Diane attended Vo-Tech LPN classes and later attended EMT training in Emporia. She worked at Newman Hospital in the emergency department. Diane became an RN through Newman School Bridge Program, graduating in 1983. She applied and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Emporia as house supervisor and in the emergency department until it closed. She then returned to Newman Hospital working in the ER.
Diane helped to start the now current Chase County Ambulance service. She also taught CPR classes to the general public and high school during the 1970s-80s. She substituted at the doctor’s office in Cottonwood Falls and did Home Health Care for Sue Alexander. Diane retired in 2000.
Diane loved reading books; especially those by Janet Evanovich that make you belly laugh every other page and political books by Sean Hannity, so that she could get ammo for her political fights with one of her sisters. (Not that any of your families or friends fight about politics). She filled her days spending time with her grandkids, especially sweet Danika, and her great grandkids, Beckham and Jagger. Diane also spent time every morning reading her bible and the corresponding study guides.
Retirement offered her time to play games on her computer and more recently on her I-Pad. She had time to take those long drives out to Arizona to see those not as often cuddled grandkids, grateful she still had the ability to drive. Diane’s specialty was cleaning and preparing, or freezing, Tony’s garden vegetables, fish, pheasants, deer and all sorts of his hunting and eating treasures as well as helping him with his fish and mountain oyster fry’s, hog roasts, and Super Bowl parties.
Of all the things fun to do was a hobby Diane started while nursing in Emporia at Newman Hospital, bowling in a women’s league, throwing coins into the pot for strikes, spares and splits, game after game. Mind you these leagues were comprised of rowdy women associated with the hospital but it wasn’t gambling, nor did they smoke or drink beverages.
You always knew if you went along with Diane that you were going out to eat afterward no matter if rain, snow, fog, wind or ice. Hosting people and having fun was, and still is, a big part of the Francka family and community. Diane will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Diane is survived by children, Anthony (Karensa) Francka of Norton, Ted (Denise) Francka of Strong City, Tammy (Steve) Romani-Wolf of Phoenix; grandchildren, Jace (Hannah) Francka, Trey (Anna) Francka, Danika Francka, Amanda (Eric) Romani, Giovanna (Daniel) Robb, Matthew Romani; great grandchildren, Beckham and Jagger Francka, Luciano Romani; and sisters, Jolene Phelps of Des Moines, IA, and Gayle Van Hooser of Grundy Center, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tony.
Cremation will take place. Parish rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Chrysostom Ah Maung. Inurnment will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Altar Society or Chase County Senior Center, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
