Lyon County Public Health reported its fourth COVID-19 related death Friday afternoon.
The patient, David Oliva, 45, had been receiving treatment at Stormont Vail in Topeka since May 10. His story was featured in a recent issue of The Emporia Gazette.
The health department also added 10 new positives cases and five new recoveries for COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
There are currently 57 active cases of the novel coronavirus reported for the county, including seven hospitalizations. To date, there have been a total of 408 cases locally since March, with 347 recorded recoveries and three deaths. More than 1,400 residents have been tested during this period.
Demographics most affected by the virus include those falling between the ages of 40-59, with the group accounting for nearly half — or 177 — of all cases.
Lyon County has the eighth most infections on record in Kansas, and continues to have the highest recorded number of cases in the surrounding area. As of Friday, Coffey County reported 50 cases, Wabaunsee County reported 31, Greenwood County reported eight, Morris County reported five and Chase County reported four cases.
Statewide, there have been 9,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 88 counties, with 208 deaths reported so far. It is unknown how many of those cases are considered to be recovered at this time.
