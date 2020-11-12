The United Way of the Flint Hills’ first Tastiest Taco event has successfully wrapped up, with one local restaurant being named as the creator of the Flint Hills’ Tastiest Taco.
The winning taco was created by Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant. Their taco de alambre, not a permanent menu item, featured cheese, chicken, shrimp and bacon. Other winning restaurants included:
- Most Innovative: Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, ice cream taco with sugar cookie shell
- Best Soft Taco: Taco Express, taco alambre with shrimp
- Best Hard Taco: Bruff’s Bar & Grill, beef pin taco
For just over two weeks, event participants who purchased a Passport to Tacos toured seventeen area restaurants, sampling their taco submissions and supporting local restaurants. Passport holders voted on their favorites in each category. Over 100 individuals participated in the event, showing their support for locally-owned restaurants and ultimately raising over $2,500 to support the United Way’s fight for the education, health, and financial stability of area residents.
United Way’s 2020 Campaign Co-Chairs BJ and Kristy Bayer were instrumental in organizing and promoting the event. Kristy Bayer said, “We want to thank all of the restaurants for participating in the inaugural Tastiest Taco. The generosity, as well as the creativity, helped make this event a success.” In recruiting restaurant participants, the Bayers encouraged creativity, the results of which included barbeque tacos, ice cream and chocolate tacos, cheesesteak and seafood tacos, pin tacos, street tacos, and many more delicious entries.
United Way CEO Mickey Edwards expressed her appreciation to all those that support the United Way through annual campaign giving and in fundraisers such as the Tastiest Taco. “There was so much buzz in the community about how much everyone enjoyed this event. It is our hope to bring it back next year to continue to support our local restaurants, raise money for our community, and give everyone another chance to participate in such a fun event.”
To give to the United Way, please go to www.uwfh.org/donate.
