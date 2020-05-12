A man facing more than 30 charges relating to rape, assault and other sex crimes is set to appear in Lyon County District Court later this month.
Gregory Thomas Goad, 30, has been accused of multiple crimes against a then- 21-year-old woman that occurred in Lyon County on multiple days in December 2019 and January 2020.
The affidavit has been sealed to protect the identify of the victim.
According to a copy of the complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, Goad has been charged with two counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, six counts of aggravated domestic battery, six counts of domestic battery, four counts of criminal threat and single counts of criminal restraint, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
The severity of the charges range from misdemeanors to Severity Level No. 9 Person Felonies.
Goad's pretrial hearing is set for May 22.
