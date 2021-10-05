The Emporia Gazette
The Station held its grand opening celebration Saturday, giving locals a new place to meet up to enjoy a night in historic downtown Emporia.
Live music from bands All From Nothing and Dangerously Biased entertained the crowd throughout the evening.
“We loved the turnout and the support we received from the community,” said Marie Haba, owner of The Station. Located at 402 Merchant St., the nightclub offers dining and dancing as well as an outdoor beer garden and patio. Domestic and imported beers, premium cocktails and frozen drinks are on the menu as well as appetizers, pizza, wings, burgers and more.
In the evenings, patrons can enjoy tunes from the in-house DJ and on specific nights, experience live music.
The Station also offers rental options for receptions, reunions and other types of private events.
Currently open Wednesday - Sunday, The Station is family friendly until 10 p.m., then transitions into an 18 and up establishment.
