Reviewed by Terri Summey
“Little Souls,” Sandra Dallas. St. Martin’s Press. 2022. 978-1250277886. $27.99
“In the dark days that followed, when death never seemed to leave us, I would learn that Helen had protected me from the world’s evil.”
It is 1918 and the United States is embroiled in two raging battles, one overseas in World War I and the other at home, the Spanish Flu. Lutie and her sister, Helen, are living in Denver, having moved from Iowa four years earlier after their parents’ deaths. As a nurse, Helen has witnessed the horrors and death that are ravaging cities in the United States, including Denver. Protected by her sister from the horrors, Lutie works at a fashionable clothing store using her art skills to create advertising for society women. Both women are engaged, Helen to a doctor and Lutie to a young student who is fighting “over there.” Lutie’s biggest worry is whether her fiancé will return to her alive. With their jobs, Helen and Lutie can make a modest living by earning additional money by renting out their basement to a couple, Maud and Ronald Streeter, with their small daughter, Dorothy.
Everything begins to change for the sisters when Maud, Dorothy’s mother dies from the Spanish Flu. Because her father has disappeared, Dorothy moves in with the two sisters becoming part of their small family. Oblivious to the death around her and not paying a lot of attention to the health advice, Lutie begins to see the reality of their situation one day walking home from work when she passes a man dying from the Spanish Flu. Her world tilts even more when she walks into her home finding evidence of a struggle and her sister standing over, Dorothy’s father, a dead man with an ice pick in her hand. Calling Gil, Dorothy’s fiancé to help, the three of them move the body into a vacant field hoping that it will be picked up as a flu victim. Unfortunately, police begin to question the cause of death and an investigation begins with the two sisters as the main suspects. Finding help from Gil and Peter’s mother, the two sisters fight to protect each other and Dorothy, accepting her into their family as their sister. In this novel, Dallas has written a passionate story about the strength of family ties and the love that binds them together.
Written several years ago, Dallas found a new interest in her novel with the current pandemic. As Dallas wrote at the end of the book, “the randomness of that hundred-year-old pandemic, the grief, the disruption of lives, became all too familiar in 2020 as Americans faced a terrifying new infection.” This timely story captures a reader’s attention with its emotional impact and parallels to what people are experiencing today. This book will tug at your heartstrings and keep you enthralled as you read the novel. Called a “Voice of the American West,” Dallas is an award-winning writer and journalist. Information about Sandra Dallas and her writings may be found on her website, https://www.sandradallas.com.
