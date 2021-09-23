The Emporia High football team will look to bounce back from a pair of one-score losses Friday when it hosts Highland Park for its annual homecoming game.
The Spartans (0-3) fell to Topeka High 28-20 last Thursday and to Topeka West 36-34 the week prior. Despite the fact that Emporia has been on the losing end of each of its games, head coach Keaton Tuttle said that his team is confident, having shown that it can hang tight with its Centennial League opponents.
“The one thing they’re starting to understand is, we’re really close,” he said. “We’re one or two plays away from beating Topeka West, beating Topeka High. Right there at the end, it came down to a ball going through a guy’s hands or maybe a missed tackle here and there and we’re right in that game.”
After playing on Thursday last week, the Spartans have had an extra day to prepare for Friday’s game. Tuttle said it was good to have that time for players’ bodies to recover and to review film.
“The week has shaped up really nice,” he said. “I thought we had a great practice [Tuesday]. We’re not trying to do anything new and crazy. We just want to make sure we’re getting really good at what we do and try to build some consistency there, and I think through that, it’ll ultimately help us.”
Highland Park (0-3) enters Friday’s game on a monumental losing streak. In fact, the Scots haven’t won a football game since 2014. This year has been another struggle as Highland Park has been outscored thus far 188-42.
But Tuttle said he’s not letting his team sleep on the Scots, because a team like that can still be incredibly dangerous in its own way.
“We know their history,” he said. “The thing is with that, and we’ve stressed this to our guys over and over and over, is that makes a very dangerous team. I would say they’re the best Highland Park team we’ve seen since I’ve been here. … They can do some really nice things. They’ve got some size, they’ve got some athletes, and they know how to use them. A team that hasn’t won a game for a few years, they’ve got nothing to lose and they’re going to come at us with literally everything they’ve got. They see us 0-3 just like them.”
These two teams have a bit of a contentious history, dating back to 2019, the last time they played in Welch Stadium, when Emporia eviscerated Highland Park 98-16. Last year’s game was more subdued, with the Spartans winning at Hummer Sports Park 30-8.
However, both teams are under new, first-year head coaches, as Jermaine Moore was hired earlier this year to lead the Scots.
Tuttle doesn’t see this week’s game as an easy game, an automatic victory, but he does know that his team has the capacity to win it. While the Spartans lack depth, he says they can make up for that by limiting mistakes and playing a complete game on both sides of the ball.
“It’s going to come down to execution, especially up front on the offensive line,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to run the ball and we’ve got to be able to tackle. … We don’t want to press too much and do somebody else’s job. We just want to do our own and do it well, and I think that’ll bring us out on top.”
The Spartans and the Scots will kick off from Welch Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday.
