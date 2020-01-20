Work on the downtown sanitary sewer project might be felt a bit more by area businesses and residents this week.
This week, the sewer lining portion of the project will begin. This is the portion of the project that will impact your ability to use water. Emporia Main Street will distribute maps and additional information concerning the days/times your business will be impacted.
"The impact time period will be brief (a few hours), but we understand the critical nature water plays within your business," read a statement from Emporia Main Street. Please pay close attention to Emporia Main Street announcements."
Work on the Emporia's downtown sanitary sewer project will continue until June 2020.
Adjacent parking lots and alleys will have restricted access when the contractor is in the immediate area. Alley refuse services may be relocated and will be coordinated with sanitation crews when necessary during construction. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic should use caution while in the immediate area of the construction project. Updates will continue throughout the construction period to keep the public informed and safe. For further information please contact City of Emporia Engineering at 343-4260
This is a rehabilitation construction project of the existing sanitary sewer collection system. This will include manhole improvements, main line repairs, interior lining of the main line, and service line connection repairs.
The contractor will be in each alley multiple times as the sequencing of the rehabilitation construction will require coordination to provide the best long-term improvements. The typical work that the contractor will perform requires access multiple times in order for the work to be completed:
1. Closed Caption Television "CCTV" (video) of the sanitary sewer mains to determine the state of the existing main line and taps.
2. Excavation for service tap repairs
3. Excavation for main line repairs
4. Lining of the sanitary sewer main line
5. Pavement restoration and final clean up
This will require multiple set-ups and work in each alley to perform the work in accordance to design and specification requirements.
For continued updates, please visit emporiamainstreet.com/downtown-public-announcements
