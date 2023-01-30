The Emporia Gazette
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Lyon County man who has been missing since last week.
Jossue Cervantes-Medina, 22, was last seen last Wednesday. He’s described as white with black hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds.
The KBI had no photo of Cervantes Monday.
Anyone with information on Cervantes is encouraged to contact Emporia Police or the KBI. Tips can be left with the KBI by calling 785-296-4017 or through a form on the bureau website.
