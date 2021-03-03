James Lyle Potter of Emporia died on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Hillsboro, Kansas doing what he loved: running dogs. He was 70.
Jim was born on May 11, 1950 in Strong City, Kansas, the son of Carl W. and Hawa M. North Potter. He married Jody Weeks Gilligan on September 29, 2005 in Emporia, Kansas. She died along with him.
Surviving family members include: stepson, Shawn Gilligan of Emporia; stepdaughters, Amanda Burenheide of Emporia, and Reanna Slagle of Lawrence; step-grandchildren, Tehya Osage, Evan Osage, Calvin Burenheide, Cletus Burenheide, Clyde Burenheide, Brody Gilligan, Korbin Gilligan, Shylynn Naylor, and Laim Briggerman; brothers, Carl Kim (Nancy) Potter of Buffalo, Kansas and Roger (Beverly) Potter of Emporia; sisters, Carla Bailey (Terry Roberts) of Topeka, Brenda Ryno and Vicki (Jake) Jacobs both of Emporia; stepbrother, Bob (Georgia) Beyer; stepsister, Shirley (Tom) Zink of Lebo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Chester Beyer; sisters, Sharon Carr and Penny Potter-Lanzrath, and step-grandson, Colten Gilligan.
Jim was the owner and operator of Potter Roofing in the Emporia area for over 30 years, and has bred registered coonhounds and greyhounds through the years. He was an active member of the Greyhound Association and won many awards for both his hounds and greyhounds. His dogs were his passion.
If you were Jim’s friend, you were his friend, no questions asked. If you messed up, he’d be there to give you a second chance, or third or fourth. If you were down on your luck, he would help you out whether it was a $50 bill in your pocket, a pat on the back, or simply standing by you when you needed him. His loving spirit and infectious laughter will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His family suggests donations to the Greyhound Association in his memory, but most of all honor him by giving a helping hand to someone who is down.
Cremation is planned with private graveside services at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the Greyhound Association may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.