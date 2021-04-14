Approximately 70 bales of hay were destroyed when a controlled burn made its way into a hay bale storage area in Admire, Tuesday.
According to a written release from Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, Lyon County Fire District 4 responded for an automatic aid call to 1553 Road 250, Admire, for reports of hay bales on fire. Reading Fire District was reportedly unable to respond and Lyon County Fire District 2 was also requested for mutual aid. Fuller said crews arrived to find large piles of hay bales on fire.
"The landowner had been doing a controlled burn on his property when it got into his hay bale storage," he said. "There were approximately 70 bales on fire and it was inside of a fenced off area creating access issues. The area around the hay bales had a backfire performed by fire personnel to create a buffer strip to prevent flying embers from starting another grass fire in the coming days. The backfire was extinguished and units went available and turned the scene back over to the owner."
