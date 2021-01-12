The Emporia High girls basketball team recorded a dominant win over Topeka West on the road Tuesday evening, building an 18-4 lead by the end of the first quarter to coast to a 71-32 final.
The opening eight minutes of the contest proved to be indicative of West’s entire night on the offensive end.
Chargers shooters often struggled to run sets, forcing rushed attempts in traffic and failing to grab any of their misses for second-chance looks en route to a 2-9 shooting performance in the quarter.
West’s inability to take care of the ball also proved costly, as 17 turnovers in the opening two periods resulted in numerous easy looks for the Lady Spartans in transition.
The scoring duo of Gracie Gilpin and Rebecca Snyder combined for 28 of their team’s 42 first-half points, as EHS also received a boost from its bench with Rylee Peak’s perfect 3-3 mark from the field in the second quarter.
Emporia High continued to employ its bench in the second half, offering several, sustained breathers to Gilpin and Snyder — who would finish the night with 20 and 19, respectively — and turning to younger players.
The Lady Spartans “B” lineup continued the play of the starters before them, extending the EHS cushion to 30 by the end of the third quarter to force a running clock in the final period. Ten players entered the scorebook for Emporia on the night, with the total boosted by a 9-0 performance to close out an abbreviated ending to the contest.
EHS girls (5-2) will be back in action at home Friday evening with a tilt against Hayden. Game time is set for approximately 6 p.m.
EHS- 18 24 20 9- 71
West- 4 16 12 0- 32
EHS- Gilpin (20), Christensen (3), Adams (5), Baker (5), Snyder (19), Peak (6), Garcia (4), Kirmer (6), Sanchez (2), Wiltz (1)
