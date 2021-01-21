The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported an injury accident in the 1100 block of Road T in the early morning hours Thursday morning.
At around 1:16 a.m., first responders from the Lyon County deputies, Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS and Neosho Rapids/Hartford arrived at the scene, where a white 2007 Ford F-250 traveling southbound on Road T had gone off the road, flipped and landed on its roof.
Nicole Smith, 33, of Madison was still trapped inside the vehicle when first responders arrived. Levi Lutz, 35, of Madison was the driver of the vehicle and was standing outside the truck.
Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS rescued Smith from the car and transported her via ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital. Her injuries were believed to be minor.
Lutz, who also sustained minor injuries, was determined to be driving under the influence and was arrested.
Neither vehicle occupant was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.
