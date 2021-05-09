The Emporia High baseball team fell to Andover Central 23-3 in its home tournament Saturday.
Down 10-3 after six innings, the Spartans allowed 13 runs in the seventh.
“You know, take out that seventh inning I think we did some good things,” said Spartan head coach Anthony Markowitz. “It wasn’t quite up to par from last night, but I still thought we did some good things.”
Ethan Garate, Hunter Redeker, Camden Kirmer and Chance Gilpin all pitched. Garate got the start and went 3 1/3 innings.
“The pitching was not bad,” Markowitz said. “I think that’s the best Ethan’s been able to do in terms of throwing his off-speed pitches and being consistently in the zone.”
Andover Central was ranked third in the state coming into the game and the Spartans knew that going into the final game of the tournament.
“We faced a really good team,” Kirmer said. “We could definitely do better. We just need to come out next week and prepare for our next game.”
Markowitz said that many of the seniors on the team stepped up as leaders during the tournament.
“I think that all of our seniors did really well this weekend,” Markowitz said. “They were locked in, ready to go and they tried to lead us. Even in a game that’s pretty lopsided like that, I thought they stayed in it for the whole game.”
Kirmer was pleased with his performance during the game but said he hopes to improve on some specific skills personally and as a team.
“My pitching can definitely get better, and our outfield needs to work on certain things but we’ll get it cleaned up,” Kirmer said. “We need to come together as a team, make the easy plays and find ways to get guys on bases.”
Along with his pitching, Gilpin felt he made some great plays at first base during the game.
“I think I did well with my plays at first,” Gilpin said. “I think I’m getting better at it, definitely, and moving into regionals it’s obviously something I need to work on to improve even more.”
Next week, Emporia plans to spend time preparing for regionals by focusing on specific skills to improve.
“[We will] just probably focus on one thing every day,” Markowitz said. “Something with our team that we all need to get better at as a whole, whether it be base-running, different things defensively, or doing the little things at the plate. We’ll probably just try to break it up and get better all around.”
The Spartans will have a week off before they play at regionals with their opponent yet to be determined.
