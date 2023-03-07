A Missouri man died after a semi-on-semi crash on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia Monday evening.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Dave Hundley, at around 10:10 p.m. Monday, a semi heading northbound at mile marker 120 south of Emporia left the road, striking a parked semi. The northbound semi caught fire and was completely destroyed before the fire was put out later that evening.
The driver, 35-year-old Yury Lendel of Missouri, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the parked semi, 28-year-old Darrien Williams of Texas, was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries.
Neither was wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
