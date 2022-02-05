Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen, 2021, $17.99.
The boys of Huaxia dream of pairing up with girls to pilot Chrysalises, giant transforming robots that can battle the mecha aliens that lurk beyond the Great Wall. It doesn’t matter that the girls often die from the mental strain.
When 18-year-old Zetian offers herself up as a concubine-pilot, it’s to assassinate the ace male pilot responsible for her sister’s death. But she gets her vengeance in a way nobody expected—she kills him through the psychic link between pilots and emerges from the cockpit unscathed. She is labeled an Iron Widow, a much-feared and much-silenced kind of female pilot who can sacrifice boys to power up Chrysalises instead.
To tame her unnerving yet invaluable mental strength, she is paired up with Li Shimin, the strongest and most controversial male pilot in Huaxia. But now that Zetian has had a taste of power, she will not cower so easily. She will miss no opportunity to leverage their combined might and infamy to survive attempt after attempt on her life, until she can figure out exactly why the pilot system works in its misogynist way—and stop more girls from being sacrificed.
I fell in love with this book pretty much immediately. Although the giant chi-powered alien mechs were a bonus, the real heart of the story is Wu Zetian, one of the strongest and most determined characters I’ve ever had the pleasure of reading about. She could certainly be described as morally grey, but I don’t think that’s the right term. It would make her seem like a caricature of the person she actually is, a deeply human girl who has been shaped by her surroundings. I love her determination and drive for vengeance and to save girls from being sacrificed in battle. All of the characters are extremely well-written, but Zetian is the one who brings this story to life.
As fantastic as this book is, I was surprised that it was categorized as young adult. I would assume that the book was marketed as such based on the characters’ ages, although 18 is barely a teen, and I believe that may be the youngest main character. Between that and the plot and themes, I would have put it squarely in general science fiction. I try to remind myself though that sometimes adults don’t give enough credit to teenagers and their intelligence and emotional capacity. Maybe instead of this book being the outlier, young adult books in general should be more like this.
I highly encourage you to check out this book if you are a fan of superb writing and giant mechs.
