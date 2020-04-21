Lyon County Public Health reported 27 new confirmed positives for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, the largest increase to date.
The spike comes after public health officials rolled out new rapid testing capabilities in partnership with Tyson Foods, which was identified as the largest cluster for infection within the county so far. There are now 48 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus associated with local Tyson Foods employees.
The Emporia Gazette has reached out to both Tyson and public health officials for comment and will update as more information is available.
Emporia's plant is not the only facility identified as an outbreak cluster for the virus. Large outbreaks of the virus have also been largely associated with the meat packaging industry in Iowa, according to the Associated Press. The state currently completes 1,000 to 2,000 tests daily. More than 27,000 residents have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic, about 1 of every 113 residents. Studies have shown Iowa’s per capita rate in the bottom half of the states.
Tests have been limited to hospital patients, people with symptoms and underlying medical conditions who are over 60, those who live in large residential facilities, and health care and other essential workers. Despite the limits on who can get tested, Iowa's confirmed cases have dramatically increased, partially due outbreaks at meatpacking plants that have infected hundreds of workers.
State data released Tuesday shows 482 more people have contracted COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and four more have died. The tally of new cases was a one-day record, equaling roughly the number of cases in Iowa just three weeks ago. The influx boosted Iowa's total to 3,649.
The hardest hit was Black Hawk County, which reported 107 new infections that local officials say are largely tied to a Tyson Foods pork plant. The county Board of Health approved a statement Tuesday urging the company and governor to temporarily close the plant, warning that its continued operation “will exacerbate — rapidly — the infection of its employees, their households, and the communities in which they reside.”
Tyson has rejected such calls.
With Tuesday's numbers, Lyon County now has 133 identified cases of the virus, including 111 confirmed positives and 22 presumptive positives on record. Presumptive positives are cases in which an individual with close contact to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is presenting symptoms but has not been tested.
There have now been 33 total recoveries reported within the county.
Overall, there are 2,025 known cases in Kansas, with 107 deaths reported.
The first COVID-related death, an Emporia woman in her 70s, was reported Sunday.
(1) comment
Unless Tyson can show that they are taking more effective measures to control the outbreak among their workforce I can foresee that the Lyon Co. Health Officer will be making a similar request to temporarily close the plant as did her counterpart in Black Hawk Co., Iowa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.