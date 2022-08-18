Eleanor Elaine Owens died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. She moved to Emporia in February of this year.
EIeanor Elaine Goodell was born August 29, 1939 to parents, Leslie Goodell and Velma (Eckenberg) Goodell, in Benkelman, Nebraska. Her parents later had a daughter, Thelma Ann and a son, Walter Harold.
Elaine attended four months of the first grade at South Fork, a country school. In January of her first year in country school her family moved into St. Francis. She then attended school from 1st grade through her graduation from high school in the St. Francis Community Schools. After graduation, Elaine went to college one year at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas.
Robert Owens of Benkelman, Nebraska and Elaine were united in marriage July 28, 1961. To this union were born three children, Patrick Kent, Sue Ellen and Edward Paul. Elaine was a stay at home mom while the family lived in Colorado where Robert worked for Great Western Sugar Co. The family moved to St. Francis in 1971 where Robert and Elaine opened a True Value hardware store.
The next 30 years were busy, not only running a business six days a week but attending the school functions that their children were involved in. During this time their children married and gave her seven grandsons and one granddaughter.
After retirement Robert & Elaine spent their winters in Casa Grande, AZ and also did quite a bit of traveling. Over the years they enjoyed motorcycling, jeeping and traveling in a fifth wheel camper.
She leaves to mourn: her husband, Robert; son, Patrick (Gladys); son, Edward (Coralie); son-in-law, Bret May (daughter, Sue Ellen passed away on August 28, 2016); their grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and three great-grandsons. Many cherished family members and friends.
The Rosary will be held Friday, August 19 at 7:30 pm at Knodel Funeral Home in St Francis, KS with funeral Saturday, August 20 at 10:30 am at the St Francis Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cheyenne Co. Amusement Auth., c/o Susie Walz, PO Box 814, St. Francis,
KS 67756.
