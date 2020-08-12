Jill Brown, 60, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
She was a beloved teacher in the Emporia Public School District since 1993. Before joining the district she taught preschool in other centers around Emporia. She had a joy and a passion for working with young children
Jill Eudaley was born in Sedan, Kansas on March 15, 1960, the daughter of Lawrence and Donna (Cromwell) Eudaley. She and Michael Brown were married August 14, 1982. He died May 24, 2014.
Surviving family members include her parents of Emporia; sons, Christopher Brown (Jenni), Gardner, Kansas, Jacob Brown, Emporia, Kansas; daughter, Ashley Lang (Aaron), Gardner, Kansas; brothers, Larry Eudaley (Karen), Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, David Eudaley (Lori), Emporia; and grandchildren, Sarah & Jack Lang and Henry and Emilia Brown, Emporia, Kansas.
Cremation is planned. The family will have a private observance at a later date.
A memorial has been established with the Hetlinger Developmental Center with gifts sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website;
