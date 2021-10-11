Special to The Gazette
A number of special events are scheduled at the Lyon County History Center and Richard Howe House in the upcoming weeks. Events include a vintage baseball game, genealogy workshop, and a paranormal investigation.
The Howe House Griffins, Emporia’s vintage baseball team, will play their last game of the season at the Richard Howe House at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and they are inviting the public to come and participate. This immersive experience puts participants right in the middle of an 1860s game. Spectators and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tours of the property will also be available.
The Lyon County History Center, in conjunction with the Emporia Public Library, will host a genealogy workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the History Center. If you are you curious about your family history this event will teach you the basics of researching genealogy with local resources.
The Flint Hills Paranormal Investigation team will lead a spirited investigation at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the History Center. Learn what ghosts are, how various pieces of equipment are used on investigations and how to get EVP’s and other evidence. Investigation includes all four floors of the History Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15. Cost is $10 per person. Space is limited. Must be over 18.
All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.
