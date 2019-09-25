Regina Kay Bueno died Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was 60.
Regina worked in customer service.
Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in Pawhuska has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.