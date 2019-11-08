Darlene Moore

(Anna) Darlene Moore passed away

peacefully at age 90 on Wednesday,

October 23, 2019. Born in Emporia,

Kansas, the only child of Ray C. and Anna

Johnson, Darlene moved to Wichita

where she met her husband of 56 years,

Buzz (Harold R.) Moore. They settled

in Wichita, Kansas and raised two sons,

George and Darrell. Darlene is survived by her son, Darrell;

three granddaughters, Allyson Kocher, Kelly Kurlbaum and

Rebecca Moore; five great grandchildren and many cousins.

A devoted daughter and wife, loyal friend, great mom,

super grandmother and great grandmother she was a woman

of the Midwest. Born in the Flint Hills of Kansas she was

a strong lady who never forgot her roots. She enjoyed the

company of close friends, especially her cousins, Mary Juresic

and Norma Roll.

A great cook, Darlene also learned the art of candy making

while working at Russell Stover. Her homemade fudge, toffee

and peanut brittle was in great demand every Christmas.

The family will honor her memory in Kansas with a

gathering in the Spring of 2020 when the tall grass prairie

will be blooming again. If you so wish, a tribute page has

been set up to honor Darlene Moore with a donation to

the Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/

anna_moore.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home &

Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343,

(423) 531-3975.

