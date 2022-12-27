Despite snow and record-breaking cold, the number of 911 calls in Lyon County over the past week was up only slightly from last year.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported Tuesday that its officers handled 1,532 calls between December 21-27. That number includes emergency and non-emergency calls.
That was up five percent from the 1,458 calls received in the same seven-day period in 2021.
The period last year had only a trace of rain, one morning with a low of 19 degrees and one afternoon with a high of 75. In contrast, the past few days featured a two-inch snowfall, freezing rain and temperatures as low as -5.
The LCECC added that 304 calls in the past seven days were “calls for service,” either responder-initiated or call-initiated.
