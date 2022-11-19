Meadowlark Poetry Press recently announced both the winner and finalist of its 2022 Birdy Poetry Prize contest, with “Cupping Our Palms” by Jonathan Greenhause taking the top prize.
This is his debut poetry collection.
According to a written release, “Cupping Our Palms” explores the mysteries of life and elusiveness of answers to life’s questions. The narrators of these poems grow and change — choosing what to hold on to and what to let go — as mere human animals and as greater spiritual vessels.
Greenhause has won the Ledbury Poetry Competition, Aesthetica Magazine’s Creative Writing Award in Poetry, the Telluride Institute’s Fischer Poetry Prize, and the Prism Review Poetry Prize, and his poems have appeared in America, december, New York Quarterly, Notre Dame Review, Poetry Ireland Review, The Poetry Society, The Rialto, RHINO, Subtropics, and the Times Literary Supplement. Jonathan lives in Jersey City with his wife and their two sons, all within a stone’s throw of the local freight line.
“These provocative, trustworthy poems owe their strength to narrators who are not afraid to confront their own sense of awe, misgivings, and incredulity, as it pertains to their various stations in life,” said Birdy Poetry Prize judge Bart Edelman. “The prevailing subject of parenthood, and what it means to shepherd children through the stages of growth, keeps circling in this superb collection — none more so than in ‘The Perfect Dad.’ Long before this final section, however, we witness personal journeys towards reconciliation and how to parent not only a child, but also humankind, on a practical, universal level.”
“’Cupping Our Palms’ has a stirring habit of casting its readers far out into a sea of curiosity and wonder, and, then, rather methodically, reeling or easing its audience back to shore, turn by gradual turn, through its eloquent language and structural change of pace,” Edelman continued. “Compelling as ‘Beacons of Light,’ ‘Not for Sale,’ ‘Parabolic,’ and ‘Relics’ appear, they’re gateways to more profound questions the poet addresses and destiny poses, to all readers. Yes, here are rich, haunting poems, replete with honest voices whose declarations linger, long after the collection is complete — lessons well learned — but never quite at rest.”
“Cupping Our Palms” is available now at meadowlarkbookstore.com or anywhere you buy books.
The 2022 finalist is “No Matter How It Ends” by E.J. Rode. This is also Rode’s debut poetry collection.
According to a release, Rode’s collection “begs us to invest in love, regardless of the consequences. These poems courageously traverse the lands of the heart — romantic, familial, and intrapersonal — offering observations on how love can both nourish and hurt. This book reminds us that we can always count on the moon to help keep our chins up, and we can always count on home to keep us grounded—metaphors that make appearances throughout the collection.”
Rode’s poetry has appeared in Third Wednesday, The Josephine Quarterly, And/Both Magazine, Zephyr Press, and Colorado Living.
Her book is also available now at meadowlarkbookstore.com or anywhere you buy books.
