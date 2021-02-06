While always a significant presence in the broader Kansas and Missouri area, the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent accession as one of the NFL’s best modern franchises has seen their popularity reach unprecedented heights, especially locally.
Nowadays, the trademark “KC” arrowhead logo is hard to avoid around town, seemingly stamped on every other license plate and mailbox, or the numerous red and yellow shirts, hats and jackets worn by the community’s professional football fans. The semi-recent trend has perhaps been no more apparent than at one of Emporia’s major sources for such gear.
“Chiefs stuff is probably the hardest thing for us to get at the moment,” said Cindy Binder, co-owner of AKA the Sports Fan at 524 Commercial St. “There are a couple vendors that we order from online, and when I visit the websites, it’s not too uncommon to see a lot of items listed as ‘Out of stock.’ It’s hard to get, so, when you have any sort of opportunity, you have to jump on it and get what you can before it gets sold out.”
While Binder does have a stock of Chiefs gear available currently — including a few remnants of last season’s Super Bowl run in the form of commemorative signs and pennants — specific articles of clothing commemorating this year’s AFC West and conference football championship games have been especially tough to snag. In planning for another potential Super Bowl victory, she’s already had to get out in front of the pack.
“We did preorder for the Super Bowl and made sure we got a decent supply of all the potential championship gear,” Binder said. “So, if they win — when they win, I should say — we will have that for everybody, but like with everything else Chiefs-related, it won’t last very long. To go with all the t-shirts and sweatshirts, we usually order some signage, things like drinkware and flags and then we’re also going to have some stuff for kids.”
Binder encourages those looking to grab a piece of Chiefs history to stay aware of her store’s social media pages in the week following the big game for announcements on merchandise availability. Due to the high levels of demand, gear will most likely arrive later in the week, but plans could also change should Tom Brady somehow manage to outduel Patrick Mahomes and company.
“We’re gonna plan on them winning, though,” Binder said. “It’s been awesome to see people coming into the store just happy and excited about supporting the Chiefs again. It’s sometimes disappointing for us to not be able to help people find exactly what they’re looking for given how popular everything is now, but it’s a good problem to have. I think it’s a good thing for the community altogether.”
AKA The Sports Fan is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Those looking to keep track of the store’s latest offerings should visit its official website at adkinstb.wixsite.com/akathesportsfan or reach out through social media at www.facebook.com/The-Sports-Fan-594465453910840 and @akasportsfan on Instagram. The store can also be called at 620-341-9934.
