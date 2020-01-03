Terry Bogart pled guilty in Greenwood County District Court last week to shooting a man in the head earlier this year with a high-powered pellet gun.
As part of a plea agreement to a lesser charge, Bogart pled guilty to Level 7 felony aggravated battery. Additional charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were dismissed in the agreement.
District Chief Judge David Ricke explained to Bogart with the guilty plea, he would be giving up the right to an appeal or other rights he would have during a jury trial.
According to the State of Kansas non-drug offense sentencing grid, Ricke said, Bogart could receive 11-34 months in prison, depending on his pre-sentencing report — a study of any past crimes used to determine the category of prison time. He said Bogart could also be assessed up to $100,000 in fines, in addition to court costs and restitution to the victim.
During Bogart’s preliminary hearing in July, Greenwood County Attorney Joe Lee presented a list of previous crimes on Bogart’s record, including burglary, assault, arson, domestic assault with strangulation, criminal threat and intimidation, failure to appear and drug crimes. At the pre-trial hearing last week, Lee said most of the charges were from other states, including Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, and asked for sufficient time to gather all the information. Sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. March 5.
According to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels, who testified in Bogart’s preliminary hearing in April, the initial call came into the Sheriff’s Office 911 line from the victim stating he had been shot in the head with a gun and that the shooter had fled the scene. When the first deputies arrived, they found the victim bleeding from a hole in his forehead. He was able to give the identity of the shooter and a description of the vehicle in which he fled. Deputies transported him to the Madison High School parking lot, where he was airlifted via helicopter to a Wichita hospital for surgery.
Arguments between the two men had been going on for several months, with an alleged physical confrontation the previous day.
On the day of the shooting, Bogart claimed the victim let his large mastiff dog off of a leash and told it to “sic’ em” toward Bogart. Bogart said the dog chased him back into the house, and he grabbed the pellet gun and shot through the open window. He claims he was not trying to intentionally shoot at anyone, but just trying to scare the dog.
The victim’s story is different. He denies “siccing” the dog on Bogart and said he had just let the dog off the leash, where it was tied up outside, to come inside when he looked up and saw Bogart aiming the gun at him through the window. The next thing he knew, he had been shot.
A short time after the shooting, Samuels arrived at the scene and spoke with Bogart’s girlfriend. She was cooperative and told them Bogart was not there. A search warrant was obtained, where deputies found two pellet guns leaning against the window in the front room and ammunition nearby. There were holes in the window screen and they found marijuana and meth residue in the bedroom.
Later that afternoon, Bogart made contact with the sheriff’s office, telling them he was in Emporia. He had heard they were looking for him, and he would be home later that evening if they wanted to talk to him. Deputies took Bogart to the sheriff’s office that evening, where they arrested him.
Bogart has been held in the Lyon County and Greenwood County jails since the shooting. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
