On Thursday, December 17, 2020, Orval Aakhus, passed away at the age of 94. Orval was born October 25, 1926 in Winger, Minnesota.
He served in the Merchant Marines as a radio operator. He spent his career with Northwest Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.
They made their home in Green Valley, AZ and spent their summers in Emporia, KS with family.
Orval is survived by his wife, Colleen of 71 years; his four children, Diane Murdock of Grand Forks, BC, John (Susan) of Anderson, SC, Jim of Emporia, KS, and Denise (Donald) Wilson of Emporia, KS; six grandchildren, Summer (Derek) Huston, Shelley (Rocky) Phillips, James Aakhus, Mark (Amy) Aakhus, Adam (Leah), Bryan (Amy) Wilson and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the St. Mark’s Lutheran church at 11:00 am. The service will be shown live on YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UC6nSwq6MXF0dqCmfNrkNKUw.
