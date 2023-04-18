The Emporia Public Library invites budding Jedis to a Star Wars-themed escape room to celebrate Star Wars Day this year.
Star Wars Day is an informal — if quirky — celebration observed annually on May 4. Observance of the day spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977, thanks to the phrase, “May the Force be with you.”
(For those struggling here, the phrase becomes “May the 4th be with you,” instead.)
Public services librarian Molly Chenault said groups can expect to face riddles and puzzles in a Star Wars-themed escape room at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave.
“Their goal will be to find the key to the escape pods before the time runs out,” she explained.
Every Thursday from 6:30 - 8 p.m. in May, the room will be set up for groups of five or fewer people. Participants must be 18 or older. Just call 620-340-6462 or email epl@emporialibrary.org to register.
Chenault said Star Wars fans under 18 need not fret.
“We have many, many Star Wars books for all ages throughout the library,” she said. “Any staff member can help you find some. There will also be a wookiee-themed Grab & Go craft available the last week of April.”
