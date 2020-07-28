Last Wednesday, the Emporia School Board held a special meeting with much anticipation by parents, students and staff who wanted to learn what the 2020-2021 school year will look like.
Unfortunately, the meeting didn’t seem to answer any questions. The new school year would typically start in three weeks and the administration has yet to pin down a start date and still seem to be debating on the delivery models.
The lack of information has left the community asking: What has the district been doing since the school shutdown last spring? We would have thought several months ago the district would have started the process of gaining parent input on delivery methods; sometime mid-summer the school district would have come up with fairly solid plans on what a school day will look like; and in recent days started communicating about exactly what that plan will entail so that parents, students, teachers, and staff can plan accordingly.
The delay in decision-making by the district has caused a great deal of frustration on behalf of parents, students, teachers and staff alike. Most feel like they will be forced to make last-minute decisions based on not much information. Currently, the district is asking parents to enroll as either staying at home or coming to school — but the district has not even revealed what a school day will look like.
We all know COVID will not be going away any time soon and there will be no “right” or popular answers since nothing will be “normal” for quite some time. People understand the challenges of moving kids around the school but it can be done; and we are counting on the district to lead through these times with the best educational plans as possible.
We have been impressed with how well Emporia’s large businesses and industries, who also have large numbers of employees, have worked to keep outbreaks to a minimum and how quickly they set up new processes when it became necessary.
There is an Emporia school board meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the school district owes it to the community to not only approve a start day but also unveil the plans of what what the school days will look like. Parents, students, teachers and staff can’t be left in the dark any longer.
The Emporia Gazette Editorial Board
