DNA testing has confirmed that a woman from Wisconsin died in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. 54 in Greenwood County last month.
Brian Walter with the Kansas Highway Patrol said Tuesday that Jasmine Degrado, 44, of Green Bay died when her Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line Thursday night, August 4.
Degrado crashed into a cattle truck around 10:10 p.m. about one mile west of Eureka. The impact made both vehicles catch fire. Troopers estimate 28 head of cattle in the truck were killed, yet the truck driver survived with injuries.
Degrado's body was burned so far beyond recognition that the use of dental records to confirm her identity proved fruitless. The DNA test became possible when a daughter of Degrado contacted the KHP.
