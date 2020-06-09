Melissa Aufleger-Ross started playing with the Emporia Municipal Band when she was in high school, and she has kept up participation for the last 24 years and counting.
In 1996, the high school band director at the time, Gary McCarty, who was also the EMB director at the time, told Augleger-Ross about an open audition with EMB, so she grabbed her B-flat clarinet and gave it a shot.
“I have always had a love of music, even as a small child,” Aufleger-Ross said. “I took piano lessons when I was in elementary school. I started playing the clarinet in sixth grade with the Emporia Middle School band and continued through my high school career. Once I graduated from high school, I kept playing with the EMB.”
The love of music has kept Augleger-Ross playing all of these years. She said she has enjoyed playing with other passionate musicians and bringing joy to the community through music. She lovingly refers to her time with EMB as her “therapy,” as she often gets lost in the music, and in it, she finds a certain sense of peace.
In addition to loving the music, Aufleger-Ross loves the relationships she has built over the years. Her daughter, also a clarinet player, got involved in 2016, sharing the love of music and EMB participation across generations.
Not only has Aufleger-Ross shared her relationship with EMB with her daughter; she has also shared it with her husband. In June of 2011, Aufleger-Ross and her husband decided to get married before a Thursday night concert. She played the concert afterward in her wedding dress.
Though it saddens Aufleger-Ross to cancel the summer concert series, she believes it was a smart choice that will keep the musicians and the audience safe. Nonetheless, she will always celebrate the band and music.
“I hope to continue playing in the EMB as long as I am able to play my clarinet,” she said. “Once I have to stop playing, I hope to continue attending the concerts.”
