Emporia Public Schools leadership informed the media of the fall semester's first positive COVID-19 case Friday afternoon.
"We were recently informed that an Emporia Public Schools staff member has tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement by USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren. "Per our district protocol, we immediately notified staff, parents, and students who were considered close contacts that may have been affected. The Lyon County Community Health Department is working on contact tracing and possible quarantine requirements with those deemed close contacts. The district is following all of the COVID-19 protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the impacted areas and will remain vigilant in our ongoing safety measures.
"We appreciate our partnership with our local health department and remain committed to the health and safety of our students and staff."
The staff member is a special education teacher/assistant at Emporia High School. Landgren said the district would begin utilizing it's own COVID-19 dashboard for the reporting of cases to the community in the event of additional positives throughout the remainder of the semester.
"It's going to be how we handle a lot of the initial communication moving forward," he said in a Friday afternoon phone call. "It's getting really close, we're just trying to make sure we have all the relevant information and everything else we need included with it. So, that'll be our procedure moving forward. We hope it's something we don't have to use very often."
A full list of district procedures regarding positive COVID-19 tests can be accessed online at drive.google.com/file/d/1Zui1qtTlSFISPmTMFXj62DdN50QVaRGZ/view.
