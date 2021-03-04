Local meatpacking workers, K-12 employees and child care workers will start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations through Lyon County Public Health today.
"That includes both Tyson and Fanestil," said Flint Hills Community Health Center Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby. "[Friday's] clinic will be both all of those groups, as well as our previously schedule second dose clinic."
Ogleby said the Thursday's vaccine clinic is public health's slow expansion of Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan.
The county had been priority individuals ages 65 and older in Phase 2 after vaccinating some essential workers, health care workers and long term care residents and patients during Phase 1.
"To see who is eligible in Phase 2, please visit our website," Ogleby said. The website is available at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
The local expansion mirrors a national effort to see more meatpacking workers receiving coronavirus vaccines. The industry was hard hit early on in the pandemic, with Emporia's Tyson Foods plant accounting for one of the earliest identified clusters in the area.
The major meatpacking companies — JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods — say a number of states plan to begin vaccinating meat plant workers this week, including in Iowa, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan. In some of those states, only workers aged 65 or older are able to receive the vaccine at this point but several of those states are conducting mass vaccination events at plants.
Company officials and the union have been encouraging workers to get the shots.
"Tyson Foods is working with the state and local health departments, but vaccine availability for Kansas employees is not confirmed at this time," said Collin Hurrell, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods in an email to The Gazette.
Last spring, major outbreaks at a number of meatpacking plants — where workers often stand should-to-shoulder on production lines — forced them to close temporarily because of the number of illnesses and to install additional safety measures. Across the industry, production fell as low at 60% of capacity in April at the height of the plant closures before rebounding to near normal levels over the summer.
Emporia's plant is one of six Tyson Foods locations that received a COVID-19 safety certification due to mitigation strategies and improvements put in place to "fight new waves of COVID-19. During fiscal 2020, the company invested $540 million to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional team member pay and benefits. Tyson Foods has also expanded its health services staff, added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early this year.
Even after the vaccinations, meat companies will have to continue to rely on the safety measures they took since last spring. After the outbreaks began, meat producers tried to protect workers by instituting temperature checks and wellness screening, installing plastic dividers between workstations, increasing plant sanitization, conducting random virus testing, and requiring masks and other protective gear. In some cases, companies upgraded their plant ventilation systems.
