Good morning! It will be cooler today with highs in the low 60s and spotty cloud cover throughout the day. Lows could dip to the high 20s.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Kelly revises mass gatherings guidance to include religious services -
Lawmakers overturn religious worship size limits in Kansas -
Two new cases, one more recovery in Lyon County -
Top national stories:
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus -
California to buy 200 million masks a month amid outbreak -
Your uplifting story for today:
Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during senior hour Wednesday morning at 44 Kroger supermarkets in metro Atlanta and 29 more in his hometown of New Orleans -
