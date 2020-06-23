Visitors to the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia will notice some big changes underway.
With dredging officially underway at the zoo’s waterfowl pond, the entrance has been moved to the northwest gate closest to the concession stand.
“Please excuse our mess,” the zoo announced on Facebook Tuesday. “Construction has begun on the new zoo entrance and waterfowl pond. The public entrance has been moved to the gate no. 2 (near bathrooms).”
The temporary entrance will be in use until the pond renovations and new entrance construction are complete. The updates are part of the ongoing $4.3 million Oasis Campaign.
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said has seen steady foot traffic since it began its phased reopening earlier this month.
“We have had a good amount of foot traffic for sure,” she said in an email. “We have several educational fun spots for kids around the zoo.”
Some of those spots include scavenger hunts, animal highlights — where visitors can try and guess an animal based on clues and trivia posted around the zoo — and chalk-based obstacle courses. All of the educational activities are easily accessed even with social distancing guidelines and one-way traffic being implemented throughout the zoo.
Directional arrows were painted on the walking paths prior to the zoo’s reopening, keeping guests moving in one direction throughout their visit. Barriers in front of enclosures have been extended from 4-feet to 6-feet to help mitigate any potential spread of the novel coronavirus to particularly vulnerable species.
Certain areas of the zoo remain closed off until further notice, including the Preston Forest Adventure Play area and the hoofstock exhibits.
Guests are “highly-encouraged” but not required to wear facial coverings while visiting the zoo for the safety of both the primates and felids that are kept there.
Some other exciting progress includes major work on the upcoming Laughing Kookaburra exhibit, located just south of the Mission Madagascar lemur exhibit.
The zoo is now open from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily.
For more information on exhibit progress, visit the zoo’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Emporia-Zoo-367697018444.
