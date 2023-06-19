Cyrielle Peyroche is officially the Hornets head women's tennis coach after serving as interim head coach this past spring, Emporia State vice president and director of athletics David Spafford announced Monday.
"Coach Peyroche stepped in at the beginning of the season as interim coach and took both tennis teams thru each of their seasons," Spafford said in a written release. "Coach managed many things well throughout the season's journey. We are excited for the future of Hornet Women's Tennis."
Peyroche served as the interim coach of both the men's and women's programs during the spring semester. Competing in a league with seven women's teams and four men's teams ranked in the top 50 in the nation, the Hornets went 6-9 in men's play while the women were 5-13 last spring. Three Hornets earned All-MIAA honors on the courts this past spring. Academically six players were named CSC Academic All-District with ten student-athletes earning academic honors from the MIAA.
"It is an honor to be named the first female tennis coach at Emporia State and I am grateful for David Spafford for giving me this opportunity," said Peyroche. "I am proud to participate in bringing the program to the next level. We now have a year ahead to get ready for the season and be competitive."
Peyroche was 23-15 in singles play during her three years as a Hornet before moving into the graduate assistant position during the 2021-22 season.
Emporia State is set to return seven of ten players from last season's women's team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.