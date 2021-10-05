The Emporia Public Library has received a grant from Humanities Kansas worth more than $12,000.
The SHARP Recovery Grants are awarded to Kansas cultural organizations providing humanities programming that are facing financial difficulty as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emporia Public Library was one of 121 organizations to receive a SHARP Recovery Grant. The $12,080 grant will be used for general operating support, staff retention and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.
“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of Covid,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director in a written release. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”
The grants were funded through the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The Emporia Public Library not only serves all of Lyon County, but through a contract with the North Central Kansas Library System also serves the twelve counties in that system.
The Emporia Public Library’s core humanities programs are book discussions, history and genealogy presentations, summer reading programs for all ages and community enrichment programming.
