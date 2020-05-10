The Emporia Christian School raised more than $7,500 with its annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser last week.
ECS administrators and teachers were at C of E park at various times from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday for the school's fundraiser. Families were encouraged to come with their students during the times their teachers were scheduled to be at the park to safely say "hello" and visit in person.
Students able to participate were greeted with a rope maze and complimentary prize.
