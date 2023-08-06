Three Lyon County teens nabbed all-around awards during Morris County Youth Rodeo Association's annual youth rodeo in Council Grove Saturday.
Sadie Bathurst of Allen won the all-around for senior girls, Drew Ritche of Olpe took home the award for intermediate boys, and Newt Parkin of MIller won all-around for junior boys.
Other winners were Lakoddah Downes, Council Grove, senior boy; Hazelynn Wilson, Osage City, junior girl; and Atley Johnson, White City, intermediate girl.
