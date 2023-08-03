Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.