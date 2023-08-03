One hundred twenty international officers representing 95 countries visited the American Legion Post #5 Wednesday, as part of Fort Leavenworth’s annual Command and General Staff College visit.
The officers, graduate students at the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, visited the Legion as part of the college’s field studies program, visiting the All Veterans Memorial in Soden’s Grove before enjoying a meal with Legion members and other international students.
David Marshall Bornn Jr., director of the field studies program at the International Military Student Office at Fort Leavenworth, said the program’s benefits are twofold, all focusing on security and cooperation.
“We first want them to come to America and work with our young officers who are going to go and become battalion and brigade staff officers in missions that will probably be overseas where they are going to come into contact with international partners,” he explained. “The second fold is for them to come to the United States and help us better train and better equip our officers to have an international understanding that far surpasses just the regular Army doctrine that they would get in a U.S. Army school.”
Many officers start their studies at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where they spend four to six months becoming familiarized with the English language, followed by a year of instruction at Fort Leavenworth.
“While they are here we do the field studies program, which is a state department, congressionally directed program that gets them an opportunity to better understand the political processes, the judicial system, the education system, national security system, media, human rights and diversity in American life,” Bornn said.
The program also includes over 300 sponsor families from Leavenworth, the Fort Leavenworth/Lansing community and Kansas City.
“That is a gem for them to be able to understand diversity in American life and how we do things in our country, militarily and civilian,” Bornn said. “We do 47 separate events with them from Washington D.C., visiting the state department and other organizations, to a Gettysburg staff ride where we teach them about the Civil War and slavery, and we also take them to the local mayor of Leavenworth all the way to the governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, and those experiences help them better see from the local community level all the way to the national level how we integrate, to the best of our ability, all of those things that are military and civilian that make us a great country.”
At the end of the year, officers can take what they learned back to their home countries, where many will become leaders of their countries’ government or military.
“Fifty percent or more of these officers will become a general in their county. About 23% will become the highest general of their country’s military and about 3% will become the president, the king or the prime minister,” Bornn said, citing data collected since the program began in 1894 at Fort Leavenworth.
Canadian Armoured Corps Mgr. Jayme LeClerc said his experience in the United States has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The Americans that we have met through these field study programs, this being one of them, have been amazing,” he said. “So much openness, so much friendliness, and it’s just amazing to see the quality of the people that we meet, that are so open, and I think creates a bit of the foundation that the U.S. stands on.”
LeClerc said despite the shared border and NATO connection, the U.S. and Canada have many differences in military operation — helping foster ideas on how both countries can improve their effectiveness. Connections with students representing the 94 other countries help further broaden the officers’ perspective.
“There are a lot of different cultures, ways to do things, ways to look at things. This program is absolutely a key cornerstone if you want to think outside the box and what you live through in your country and what you go through in your military,” LeClerc said. “This is amazing exposure. Plus, we get to make friends that, some of them, will hopefully last an entire lifetime.”
For Albanian Army Mgr. Mirfila Kamberaj, exploring the United States through the field studies programs is something she never would have done in her personal life. From a country with a population smaller than the state of Kansas, Kamberaj was the only officer from Albania selected to attend the college. The experience, she said, has been unique.
“I’ve talked with my professors; this is a unique way that we are learning,” she said. “They are putting things in your head very easily and there is no need to do this harshly. At least in my country, sometimes … you cannot talk, you cannot express what you really think. But here, it’s great. There’s something in the class. You don’t feel like a stranger. You feel like yourself and you feel equal to everyone.”
“I would like one day, if I was a battalion commander, to embrace this approach,” she added. “I work in logistics most of the time and everyone is unique. He knows something that I don’t know and I know something that he doesn’t know. When you do something, you are able to make it perfect, because everyone is giving their contribution in their special way.”
While intermingling with 120 officers of 95 separate cultures can be daunting, Central African Republic infantry Fabrice Wessewane said the program is a good lesson in diplomacy.
“It’s not easy to be with other people from another area, another continent,” he said. “Honestly, you have to be diplomatic. Every day you have to be diplomatic because you never know if what you say is offensive. For you, it’s normal. For me, it’s not normal. It creates a friction.”
In addition to the opportunity to work with other countries, Wessewane said one of his biggest takeaways came from a conversation with one of his sponsors.
“American people love or like to work. One of my sponsors told me he works three jobs. For me, it’s impossible. I cannot,” he said with a laugh. “What I want to keep from the American people is to work for myself and to push other people in my country to, as well. If you want to enjoy your life, you have to work.”
But the international officers are not the only ones to benefit from the program. Former Legion commander Ron Whitney said the lessons go both ways.
“I think our local veterans really have a good time,” Whitney said. “When they get here, they always spread out among the tables and they get to intermix with all of the foreign officers. Several have already told me that they found that quite interesting to talk about these other countries.”
“When they start intermixing, they also start asking us a lot of questions,” he added. “They like to know what it means to be a veteran in the United States. They will ask questions about health insurance, benefits, they’ll ask about what’s the difference between a career soldier and someone who spends four years in the service. … It works both ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.